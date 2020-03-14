Malawi’s Fifa ref Mafuleka dies after day long illness

Malawian FIFA referee Ibra Mafuleka on Friday passed on at Kamuzu Central Hospital after a day long illness.

Mafuleka passed his recent physical fitness at Bingu National Stadium two weeks ago and was certified fit to continue officiating matches in Malawi and other continental assignments like the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), CAF Champions League as well as COSAFA.

Chairperson for Central Region Referees Committee, Duncan Lengani, says referees in the country are shocked with the death of Mafuleka.

“Mr Mafuleka was a senior referee who was officiating both local and international football matches. He handled big and crucial matches.

“He rose to attain a FIFA batch and just last year he was also in Egypt to attend another advanced course in refereeing. You can see that even the Football Association of Malawi has lost a very important person in football,” lamented Lengani.

