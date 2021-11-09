Malawi’s medium and small scale enterprises form coalition

In an effort to consolidate their power and be able to speak with one voice, associations representing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in Malawi have formed a coalition.

The coalition is called Malawi Union of MSMEs (MUSME) and was officially launched in Lilongwe last Wednesday.

The Minister of Industry, Roy Kachale Banda, presided over the launch of he coalition.

Speaking to the journalists after the launch, the coalition’s chairperson Barbara Banda said the union will play a crucial role in addressing challenges such as failure to access business financing MSMEs have been facing as a result of working in isolation.

In his remarks, Kachale Banda said lack of coordination among players in the sector made it difficult for the government to respond to issues affecting MSMEs in the country.

He said the formation of the union is therefore a positive move.

MSMEs in Malawi contribute 24 percent of the total employment, according to the 2019 FInSCOPE MSME survey report.

