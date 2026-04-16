Malawi’s Mighty Wanderers Head Coach To Begin Professional Development Placement At Queens Park Rangers

Mighty Wanderers Football Club has confirmed that Head Coach Gerald Bob Mpinganjira will begin a ten-day professional coaching placement at Queens Park Rangers Football Club in London tomorrow, Friday 17th April 2026.

Mpinganjira will be based at QPR’s TSG Elite Training Centre in Cranford, West London, working alongside the club’s professional coaching staff across their U16, U18 and Development Squad programmes. He will attend a QPR first-team fixture against Swansea City at Matrade Loftus Road on Tuesday 21st April, and receive structured briefings from QPR’s Coaching and Methodology, Performance and off-field support departments throughout the attachment.

The placement was secured through Rainbow World Group and GlobiQ International, Houston and London-based business, sports entertainment advisory firm. James Woods-Nkhutabasa, Partner at Rainbow World Group said the opportunity reflected the growing appetite among African football clubs to engage directly with elite European professional environments.

“This is about more than one coaching placement. It is about establishing a standard, demonstrating that African clubs can access the same professional development environments as anyone else in the world. Mighty Wanderers have shown the ambition to do that, and QPR have shown the quality of club they are by opening their doors. African football is watching, ” says James Woods-Nkhutabasa, Rainbow World Group

Queens Park Rangers, founded in 1882, is one of English football’s most established clubs. The West London side has produced and attracted some of the game’s most celebrated names, among them Rio Ferdinand, who captained England and won multiple Premier League titles with Manchester United; Les Ferdinand, one of the most lethal strikers of his generation; Shaun Wright-Phillips, who starred for Chelsea and the England national team; and Adel Taarabt, whose performances at Loftus Road became the stuff of Championship legend.

The club’s academy is perhaps best known in recent years as the starting point for Eberechi Eze, the England international now at Arsenal and one of the Premier League’s most electric talents. Eze was QPR’s Player of the Year in 2019–20 before a £17 million move to Crystal Palace, where he scored the only goal in the 2025 FA Cup final. Arsenal subsequently signed him for £67.5 million. It was at QPR that Eze’s rise to the top of the European game first took shape.

Mighty Wanderers, founded in Blantyre in 1962, are Malawi’s oldest active football club and claimed the TNM Super League title in 2025 after an eight-year wait.

The placement concludes on Sunday 26th April. A follow-up report is expected upon Mpinganjira’s return to Blantyre.

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