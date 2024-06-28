Malawi’s Rodrick Mulonya appointed Publicity Secretary for All Africa Association for Small and Medium Enterprises

The All Africa Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (AAASME) has appointed Malawi’s veteran broadcaster and communication specialist Rodrick Mulonya as its Publicity Secretary.

AAASME is a continental advocacy body supporting and developing the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) ecosystem in Africa.

Mulonya, Founder and Managing Director of Angaliba Television and Radio, joins AAASME President Ebiekure Jasper Eradiri and 11 other distinguished new executive committee members in achieving the objectives and mandates of the association, which has its headquarters in Mauritius.

The appointment is with immediate effect, with Mulonya assured of provisions for “seamless execution” to achieve the objectives of AAASME, according to a letter signed by Christy Otobotekere, Executive Assistant, AAASME Secretariat.

The letter reads in part: “It is with great delight that I wish to convey the decision of the Executive Council of All Africa Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (AAASME) over your appointment as Publicity Secretary.

“While looking forward to your robust deliverables, kindly accept the warm congratulations from the board and management of AAASME.

“Please accept once again the assurances and sentiments of our highest esteem”.

Mulonya, a former Director General of state-owned Malawi Broadcasting Corporation, has already written back AAASME Secretariat, accepting his appointment and pledging to make himself available in order to “keep Africa rising through AAASME”.

He said: “I am honored to have been appointed for this role and am excited to contribute to the organization’s mission and goals. Thank you for the trust and confidence you have placed in me.

“I am committed to working diligently and effectively to promote AAASME’s interests and values. I look forward to collaborating with the team and learning more about the organization’s initiatives and projects”.

Mulonya also holds various public and private sector positions in Malawi, including being Board Chairperson for three organizations: Malawi Housing Corporation, Malawi Network Against Trafficking in Person and Machinga Natural Resources Trust.

He taught Communication and Cultural Studies at the University of Malawi, Journalism and Media Studies at Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences, Television Journalism at HBI Institute of Communication and Management.

Mulonya was once Editor for Malawi News Agency, Deputy Director for Press and Publication in the Ministry of Information, Board Member for NGO Regulatory Authority and Director of Finance and Administration in the Ministry of Labour.

AAASME was formed in 2017 during the AfroChampions Boma on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) held in Kigali, Rwanda. The World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME) inaugurated a ten-man executive board for AAASME on March 1, 2018.

