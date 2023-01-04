Malawi’s social commentator Hesi Chikoko applauds Malawi Interpol department

Social and economic issues commentator, Hesi Chikoko contends that Malawians are good at complaining when things are not that rosy but decide to keep quiet when things are good as he shared some positives he experienced in his engagement with Malawi’s International Police (Interpol) department.

While asking the public to share his Facebook post with the Inspector General (IG) of Malawi Police Service — including former IG, Lot Dzonzi — Chikoko said he had an Interpol-related issue that needed to be resolved and went to the National Police Headquarters at Area 30 in Lilongwe.

“I was directed to the Interpol offices where I received the best and most professional service from Superintendent Sungani and his Interpol team. Supt Sungani provided me the advice I needed and worked with his team to resolve my issue.

“We are good at complaining when things are bad, and then we keep quiet when things are good. The Malawi Police HQ Interpol team deserves a pat on the shoulder! Well done!”

To which Booker Matemvu attested that Supt Sungani “is a good cop — very polite and professional” while Joel Phiri commented: “The police must be appreciated. Just imagine how they worked yesterday on the roads.

“How they quickly ferried the injured to Mzimba hospital [after the fatal road accident involving a coach on Monday whose passengers were Mary Mount Secondary School — which claimed the life of 14-year-old Ruth Tembo].

“How the Police intervened to stop an alleged over-speeding Tam Tam bus that was going to Blantyre? We regret losing some lives because of some drunk drivers.”

In his response, Sangwani Mwafulirwa — director of media & public relations at the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) — said people like him in the public service “are used to barrages when something goes wrong and silence means its perfect whatever service we are providing” with Mangani Katundu saying: “When we appreciate good service, we encourage — it is important”.

In response to Mwafulirwa, Chikoko quoted former US President Barack Obama as saying: “The public service is a thankless profession” while Sunganani thanked Mwafulirwa “for the hard and important work that you do — although it comes to light every 4 to 5 years and then, usually, full of negative criticisms”.

Manjolo went on to say: “I developed a habit of thanking people for what they are supposed to do. The results are amazing. Recently, I was in in a supermarket in town on 1st January and this teller, while serving us, yawned long and then continued [to serve me]. I said ‘pepani mwatopa’ (I can see that you are very tired).

“She proceeded to thank me and told me that she had worked the day before (on call) because the one who was supposed to be on duty did not show up but was glad that her shift was coming to an end — people go through things,” he said.

Victor Ndagha Kaonga explained his experience in a banking hall when he noticed that the teller serving him was expectant. “I wished the teller well after noticing she was pregnant. So I said ‘zabwino zonse pomwe mukusamalira awo mwanyamulawo’ (all the best as you take care of the soul you are carrying).

“You should have seen her bright smile that I noticed she was expectant yet busy working lots.”