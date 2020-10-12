Malawi’s top entertainment and arts awards UMP opens 2020 awards nomination process

Malawi’s prominent arts and entertainment awards organizers, Urban Music People (UMP) have on Monday, 12 October opened the highly anticipated nominations process.

According to a statement, nominations form submissions available to the public will be evaluated by the Voting College and will be used to inform to vote for the final shortlist of nominees.

“2 – Voting and Shortlisting of nominees by Voting College Members (includes industry actors and experts e.g. media houses, and University College Entertainment Directors, etc),” reads the statement in part.

The nomination process by the public closes on 20 November.

The statement further stated that on 27 November, nominees will be released and final round of voting by public and Voting College shall commence.

Powered by Chitoliro Productions, the UMP 2020 awards virtual ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 19 December.

The general public is being encouraged to nominate their favorite entities in the following categories;

Music

1 – Best Hip Hop Act

2 – Best Dancehall Act

3 – Song of the Year

4 – Music Video of the Year

5 – Album of the Year

6 – Artist of the Year (Female)

7 – Artist of the Year (Male)

8 – Best Gospel Act

9 – Best New Artist (Female)

10 – Best New Artist (Male)

11 – Producer of the Year

12 – Best Duo/Group

13 – Lifetime Achievement

Fashion

14 – Fashion Designer of the Year

15 – Model of the Year (Female)

16 – Model of the Year (Male)

17 – Best New Fashion Designer

18 – Fashion Icon

19 – Fashion Legend

Media

20 – Media Legend

21 – Best TV personality – (Female)

22 – Best Radio DJ/Personality (Female)

23 – Best Entertainment writer (Female)

