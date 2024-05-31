Malawi’s Yamaha official dealer, Paramount Holdings, to showcase its latest offering at Saturday’s Motor Show in Lilongwe

Paramount Holdings Limited (PHL), the official importer and seller of all Yamaha Products in the country, has announced that it will showcase its latest offerings at the Motor Show happening in Lilongwe this Saturday at BICC’s Malawi Square.

In a statement released today, PHL director Prakash Virgi Ghedia says they are so excited as a company to take part in the motor show as it will give a chance to Malawians to appreciate the latest products in their store from Yamaha Corporation in Japan.

“We are the authorized importer and seller of Yamaha bikes and other Yamaha products from Yamaha Corporation, Japan. We are also official distributors of world class safety products such as helmets and accessories from stud and SMK brands in Malawi.

“We will have all the products at our booth so we are inviting all Malawians to come to out space and appreciate these offerings,” he said.

The Motor Show is a fantastic showcase vehicle, where enthusiasts come together to share the moment with automobiles and experience the adrenaline packed experience.

The show is in line with a commitment to promoting community engagement and celebrating the vibrant automotive scene in Malawi, as such organizers are calling upon all car clubs across the country to register and actively participate in this prestigious event.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!