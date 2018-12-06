Man dies of cholera in Blantyre

Officials at Blantyre City Council and District Health Office have confirmed that one person has died of cholera in Blantyre, the first such death in two years.

Director of Health Services at Blantyre City Council Gift Kawaladzira said the man had come from Lilongwe and booked a room at a lodge in Ndirande where he wanted to spend a night on Tuesday.

However, the owners of the lodge were alerted after their client started showing signs of cholera and rushed him to Ndirande Health Centre where he died on arrival.

“Samples tested positive for cholera,” he said but was quick to say that the situation is under control and residents should not panic.

This is the first case of cholera in two years.

Blantyre District Office official Penjani Chunda said the man will be buried in Ntcheu, him home district today, Friday.

“The funeral ceremony as well as the burial ceremony will be controlled by our colleagues from Ntcheu District Hospital,” said Chunda.

Chunda urged people to cooperate with the health personnel during the funeral ceremony to avert the spread of the disease.

