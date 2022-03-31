Man jailed 15-years lHL for house breaking

The Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court on March 30, 2022 convicted and sentenced Edward Mayere, 31, to 15 years imprisonment with hard for committing house breaking and theft contrary to sections 309(a) and 278 of the Penal Code respectively.

During court proceedings prosecutor Sub-Inspector Ted Namaona told the court that, on the morning of January 5, 2022 the convict broke into a house of Gomezgani Msiska, 31, a teacher at St. Monica Girls Secondary School at Mapira location when the teacher had gone to work.

The convict and his accomplices who were using a white cream Mazda Demio break away with a 32 inch Ecco plasma worthy K150,000.

The matter was then reported at Mangochi Police Station who initiated investigations and the convict was arrested on March 11, 2022 in Kasungu. The Police recovered the stolen plasma at Makawa Trading Centre.

Appearing in court, Mayere who pleaded not guilty to the charge, changed his statement voluntarily and admitted to have committed the offence after the state paraded only two of four witnesses.

In mitigation, the convict asked for the court’s leniency, citing that he is a breadwinner and his expectant wife would suffer if sent to prison however prosecutor Namaona reminded the court that the convict is based in Lilongwe and he had a well planned move of which it succeeded hence prayed for a custodial penalty.

Passing judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe concurred with the state.

He therefore slapped him to 15 years for the count of house breaking and 18 months imprisonment with hard labour for the count of theft. Sentences to run concurrently.

Meanwhile Mayere has another similar case which is still under court proceedings whereby his two accomplices were convicted to 15-years lHL by the same court on February 2, 2022.

Mayere hails from Namwera Village, Traditional Authority Jalasi in Mangochi.

