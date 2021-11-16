Managers are quitting because of mistreatment, according to Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta, the current Arsenal manager, has been one of Steve Bruce’s main supporters. According to the Spaniard, was the relentless criticism that managers, players, and everyone in football in general receives from social media, the media, and fans. Visiting 1xbet.co.ke/ is the best site to enjoy football bets in the Premier League.

Arteta, on the other hand, went a step farther. In fact, he said that the continual hatred and pressure from supporters has caused many prospective managers to abandon their dreams of becoming managers. As a result, he issued a request to eliminate the hostile environment and let everyone in the highly competitive world of football to work as calmly as possible.

Where will Jack Wilshere play in the future

Jack Wilshere was once regarded as one of England's greatest and most brilliant players. After his contract with Bournemouth ended, he was released. He has been without a club since then, although he has been exercising with Arsenal to stay in shape. This has sparked talk of the player returning to the Gunners for a second term.

Despite the fact that he has been practicing with the Gunners for quite some time, nothing substantial has transpired, and it seems that the 29-year-old will not join Arsenal any time soon. Wilshere, on the other hand, is already planning forward. Inter Miami of Major League Soccer is one of the teams that he is contemplating joining.

Remembering one of Manchester United’s worst losses ever

More than a decade has gone since one of the most memorable Premier League matches of all time. Manchester City and Manchester United squared off in this encounter.

On paper, this match seemed to be quite equal. Manchester United was anticipated to win by a narrow margin over its local rivals. Manchester City, on the other hand, shocked everyone by defeating United 6-1 at Old Trafford. The goals were scored by:

Mario Balotelli;

Sergio Aguero;

Edin Dzeko;

David Silva;

and Darren Fletcher.

This game was essentially a watershed moment in both teams' histories. Sir Alex Ferguson's time as United's manager was drawing to a close. On the other side, it was the match that persuaded the rest of the world that City was ready to take on the globe.

