Manase Munthali win Illovo’s Tseketseke Everyday Chef Moments competition

Lilongwe-based business woman Manase Munthali beat seven other cooking and baking contestants to win a whopping K5 million from Illovo Sugar Malawi in the finale of the ‘Tseketseke Everyday Chef Moments’ promotion held at Sunbird Mount Soche in Blantyre on Friday evening.

The 8-week Tseketseke Everyday Chef Moments, launched in August, invited consumers to engage in a fun and creative way through cooking and baking using the different variety of sugar which Illovo Sugar produces for local market.

The promotion encouraged Malawians to appreciate the different types of sugar which can be used in all cooking or baking activities such as brown sugar, dark demerara.

Manase was over the moon over her triumph, saying sounded excited the money money will help to boost her business by investing in various equipment needed in her catering trade.

“I will invest this money into my business,” she said. “I strongly believe that my business will grow with this money I have received, thank you Illovo — I didn’t expect this.

She applauded Illovo Sugar for introducing this competition, saying it inspired her to create the recipe that finally won the hearts of the experienced chefs who were the judges for the final.

Illovo Sugar Malawi’s Managing Director, Lekani Katandula expressed satisfaction on how the promotion progressed from the genesis to the final.

“We are happy and delighted with the way the competition went in which many people participated online by providing various recipes with many people voting through our social media platforms.

“All the finalists are all winners because the competition was tough as all entries were very appetizing,” Katandula said.

The runner-up was Chinsinsi Daudi who went home with K2 million while Hajrah Kusweje was third and won K1 million.

Through online, the competitors were posting recipes as well as tips on cooking and baking using Illovo sugar and those that attracted most likes on the Illovo Facebook page qualified into final Cook-Off competition.

Last year, Illovo Sugar Malawi ran a ‘Iponyereni Kwakuya’ promotion from October to December that gave away prizes worth K100 million that targeted traders.

Illovo Sugar (Malawi) Plc is listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange with 76% of the issued share capital held by the Illovo Group and the balance by public and other institutional investors.

The corporate office is based at Limbe with two operations at Nchalo in the South Region and Dwangwa in the Central, producing sugar cane and raw and refined sugar, together with specialty sugars at Nchalo.

Illovo Malawi is the country’s sole sugar producer with more than 60% of total sugar sales sold to domestic consumer and industrial markets, and the balance exported to preferential markets in the EU and the USA, and the surrounding region.

In Malawi, as in Illovo’s other countries of operation except for South Africa, the agricultural operations are significantly enhanced by several factors, including access to secure water sources for irrigation, excellent soils, and ideal climatic conditions to promote optimum cane growth.

Combined, these attributes result in high yielding sugar cane crops which are harvested annually.

