Maneb introduces new exam paper for MSCE, JCE

The Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) has said sample papers for the reinstated Junior Certificate Education (JCE) examination, which will be administered from 2021, have been dispatched to secondary schools.

The Board has also disclosed that with approval from the Ministry of Education, it has introduced a new examination paper, Social and Life Skills to be administered at both JCE and MSCE.

MANEB executive director Gerald Chiunda disclosed this at a news conference aimed at updating the nation on preparations for the administration of this year’s PSLCE and MSCE examinations.

According to Chiunda, the newly introduced paper is made up of concepts from Social Studies and Life Skills.

“At JCE level the first Social and Life Skills examination will be administered in 2021. Sample papers for JCE Social and Life Skills examination are ready for delivery to schools.

“Later, MSCE Social and Life Skills sample papers will also be sent to schools” said Chiunda.

He claimed that the reinstatement of JCE examination will not affect 2021 and 2022 MSCE examinations, saying they shall still cover work for Forms 1 to 4.

While the 2023 MSCE examination shall dwell on work covered in Forms 3 and 4.

Zeroing on this this year’s examinations, Chiunda disclosed that 302, 968 students are expected to sit for this year’s Primary School Leaving Certificate (PSLCE) examination whereas 154, 146 students will sit for MSCE examination.

According to the examinations timetables, PSLCE will start on September 30 to 2nd October while MSCE will start 27th October to 20th November.

MANEB also administers examination for Primary Teachers Certificate Education and this year students will sit for examination from 1st to 4th December.

