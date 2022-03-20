Mangochi rapist jailed to 21 years IHL

The Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court on March 16, 2022 convicted and sentenced Majid Samson, 49, to 21-years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a 29-year old woman.

The court heard through prosecutor Inspector Amos Mwase that on the evening of March 5, 2022 the victim who stays at Maldeco Trading Centre was escorting her fiancé who visited her.

As they footed a distance, the couple noticed that they were being followed by the convict who had two empty beer bottles in his hands.

The convict smashed the bottles and targeted the victim’s fiancé who fled and left her behind.

Prosecutor Mwase added that the convict dragged the victim into a nearby maize field while pulling her hair and raped her twice.

As if that was not enough, the convict took the victim to his house through unchartered routes where he raped her again while threatening to assault and kill her using the glass bottle.

After satisfying himself, the convict dumped the victim on the road and by-passers took her to her father’s house where she narrated the ordeal.

The matter was reported at Koche Police Unit where she was issued a hospital referral letter and the results from Koche Health Centre confirmed that she was raped.

Appearing in court, Samson pleaded not guilty to the charge prompting the state to parade four witnesses who testified against him.

In mitigation, the convict asked for the court’s leniency citing that he is a breadwinner to his family.

In his submission, Mwase stated that the victim was traumatised due to the torture adding that her life was also affected hence the need for a stiff and custodial sentence.

Passing sentence, magistrate Rodrick Michongwe concurred with the state hence the sentence to serve as a lesson to other would be offenders.

Samson hails from Chipala Village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.

