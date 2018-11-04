Mangochi Town Council receives K6.1 million for Public Works Programme preparations

Mangochi Town Council has received K6, 180, 300 for the preparations of the 2018 October- November cycle for Public Works Programme (PWP) activities, the Council’s Local Development Fund Projects Officer, Obrian Mandala disclosed on Friday.

Briefing an Extraordinary Full Council meeting, he said the National Local Government Finance Committee had disbursed K3, 924, 000 for tools and K2, 256, 300 as 50 per cent advance sum for administration making a total of K6, 180, 300.

Mandala said a balance of K47, 088, 000 and K2, 256, 300 would be disbursed later for wages and administration of the exercise, respectively, bringing the total amount to Mangochi Town Council for the cycle to K55, 524, 600.

He added that procurement process would commence on Monday, November 5, 2018 to be followed by other preparatory activities such as mapping of the public works sites and verification of beneficiaries before the commencement of the works.

“The total number of beneficiaries for the cycle is 2, 180 and PWP will run for 24 days with a wage of K900 per day for each beneficiary,” Mandala said.

“Pay parade will be conducted on December 17,2018 and except where a beneficiary died before the pay parade, no one will be allowed to receive payment on behalf of any beneficiary and in the event that some would be sick and in hospital, they will be paid right there,” he added.

The Full Council unanimously approved the budget for the November-December PWP cycle and Chairperson for the Council, Ibrahim Kacheya appealed to Councilors and Ward Chairpersons to own the exercise by not allowing partisan interfere with it.

“We have implemented the previous cycles successfully without any serious challenges and my appeal to you all is that we should also implement this final cycle with utmost honesty,” he advised.

Kacheya added that, “Do not let politics find its way into this and let’s keep the list of beneficiaries clean and free of ghost workers.”

He announced that during the Public Works cycle in question, the Council would construct concrete waste bins in strategic points, including St. Augustine 3 Primary School, Mangochi Chibuku Tarven, M’baluku Market and somewhere near ESCOM offices.

