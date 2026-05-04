Mapeto Not Off the Hook: CDEDI Demands Answers as K16.5 Billion Tax Evasion Case Refuses to Die

The long-running Mapeto tax evasion case is far from over, with fresh pressure now mounting on the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) to come clean on what has become one of the most explosive unresolved financial scandals in Malawi’s recent history.

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has issued a 14-day ultimatum, demanding that MRA publicly disclose the current status of the case involving K16.5 billion in alleged tax evasion—a figure that has shocked the nation and raised serious questions about accountability at the highest levels.

In a strongly worded letter dated May 4, 2026, addressed to MRA Commissioner General and copied to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa invoked the Access to Information (ATI) Act, making it clear that silence is no longer acceptable.

“Malawians that double as voters and taxpayers were reliably informed that the five were arrested on multiple offences including K10.8 billion tax evasion that was later revised to K16.5 billion,” reads part of the letter—laying bare the scale of the scandal and the public expectation for answers.

A case that shook the system

The case dates back to May 23, 2021, when MRA moved in and arrested four top executives from Mapeto David Whitehead and Sons Limited:

Mahomed Gaffar (Managing Director)

Abdul Rashid Bakali

Yassen Bakali

Martin Mpata

A fifth suspect, Faisal Gaffar Latif, handed himself over a day later.

At the time, authorities described the case as a major breakthrough in tackling tax fraud. What began as an alleged K10.8 billion evasion scheme was later revised upward to K16.5 billion, instantly placing the matter among the largest suspected tax crimes ever recorded in Malawi.

Silence, delays, and growing suspicion

But nearly five years later, the case has drifted into troubling silence. No clear public updates. No visible conclusion. No sense of closure. That silence is exactly what CDEDI is now challenging.

“K16.5 billion is not small change,” Namiwa stressed, warning that continued opacity risks eroding public trust in key institutions tasked with enforcing the law.

The organisation argues that Malawians deserve to know whether:

prosecutions are ongoing,

the case has stalled,

or if powerful interests have quietly buried it.

Why this matters now

The renewed pressure comes at a sensitive time—when government is aggressively pushing for stricter tax compliance measures, including the controversial Electronic Invoicing System (EIS).

Critics say there is a growing contradiction: ordinary traders are being squeezed for compliance, while high-profile cases involving billions appear to be dragging without accountability.

That perception, analysts warn, is dangerous.

If left unaddressed, it risks fueling:

public anger

resistance to tax reforms

and a broader crisis of confidence in economic governance

The clock is ticking

With the 14-day deadline now in motion, all eyes are on MRA and the DPP. Will they finally break their silence? Or will the Mapeto case deepen into yet another symbol of unresolved high-level financial crime?

For now, one thing is clear: Mapeto is not off the hook—and neither are the institutions entrusted to deliver justice.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :