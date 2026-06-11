Maranatha Academy opens doors of opportunity for Mangochi’s lone PSLCE girl candidate

In a powerful celebration of resilience, determination and the transformative power of education, Maranatha Academy Managing Director Dr Ernest Kaonga has awarded a full secondary school scholarship to Duwama Muhammad, the only girl who sat for the 2026 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) examinations at Mangale Primary School in Mangochi.

The extraordinary gesture shines a spotlight on a young girl who refused to give up on her education despite overwhelming odds that have seen many of her peers fall victim to early marriages, teenage pregnancies and other challenges that continue to rob girls of their futures.

At a school where Duwama stood alone as the only female examination candidate, her determination has now captured the attention of one of Malawi’s leading academic institutions.

Records from the examination centre paint a troubling picture. Between 2017 and 2021, not a single girl sat for the PSLCE examinations at the school. This year, Duwama carried the hopes of countless girls who dream of education but are often forced out of the classroom before reaching the finish line.

Moved by her courage and perseverance, Dr Kaonga has personally stepped in to ensure that financial barriers do not stand in the way of her future.

“The very moment Duwama passes her examinations, the gates to Malawi’s premier academic institution will swing wide open. Her place at Maranatha Academy is already fully secured and waiting for her,” declared Dr Kaonga.

The scholarship package goes beyond tuition fees. In a move designed to give the young learner every opportunity to excel, Dr Kaonga has committed to a comprehensive sponsorship package that includes a full secondary school scholarship and a K500,000 upkeep allowance every school term.

The support is expected to cover her educational needs and create an environment where she can focus entirely on her studies and personal growth.

Dr Kaonga described the scholarship as an investment not only in one girl’s future but also in the future of communities and the nation at large.

“At Maranatha Academy, we know that when you lift up a girl child, you elevate an entire lineage,” he said.

The announcement has been widely welcomed by education stakeholders, who see it as a powerful message that hard work, resilience and determination can still open doors to life-changing opportunities.

Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) Executive Director Benedicto Kondowe applauded Dr Kaonga for the initiative, saying it should inspire more individuals, institutions and companies to invest in the education of vulnerable girls.

“As CSEC, we are so grateful to Dr Kaonga for pledging to support the girl. To communities in Mangochi and other communities across the country, we urge them to encourage girls to remain in school and pursue their dreams. Girls should be protected from early marriages and child labour. Chiefs and community leaders have a critical role to play in ensuring that girls are safe and learning,” said Kondowe.

He emphasized that Malawi has many successful women who can inspire the next generation of girls to dream big and pursue leadership positions.

Among those role models are Vice President Dr Jane Ansah, Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja, Malawi National Examinations Board Executive Director Dr Dorothy Nampota and many other accomplished women who continue to break barriers in their respective fields.

For many observers, Duwama’s story is more than a personal achievement. It is a symbol of hope in communities where too many girls are still dropping out of school due to poverty, child marriages and teenage pregnancies.

As more than 254,000 candidates across the country completed their PSLCE examinations this week, one young girl from Mangochi has emerged as a beacon of perseverance and possibility.

With a fully funded place at Maranatha Academy now waiting for her, Duwama’s journey is only beginning. Her story stands as a reminder that when talent meets opportunity, extraordinary things can happen — and that one determined girl can inspire an entire nation.

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