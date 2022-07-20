Mark Botoman takes over as Public Accounts Committee of Parliament chairperson

Former chairperson of Public Accounts Committee Shadreck Namalomba has congratulated his successor Mark Botoman for being elected to the position.

Botoman has taken over from Namalomba as PAC Chairperson after being voted as Chair on Monday.

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa dropped Namalomba as the Public Accounts Committee member as power struggle and division in the Democratic Progressive Party continue.

In a statement, Namalomba has thanked former President Peter Mutharika and members of Parliament for bestowing him the opportunity to serve in one of the most powerful committees in parliament.

He says, he has served for two years until now due to the reshuffle of Parliamentary committees by the current leadership of opposition in Parliament.

Mwanza west legislator has maintained her position as chairperson of Public Appointments Committee of Parliament while Peter Dimba remains the chairperson of the Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament.

