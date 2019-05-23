Mark Katsonga reclaims parliamentary seat: To announce next move

Unofficial results from Neno indicate that former president of People’s Progressive Movement (PPM) Mark Katsonga Phiri has won the Neno South Constituency on an independent ticket after missing two terms.

Unofficial results show Katsonga was leading with 7 170 with closest contender Barry Kasamba at 6177.

Katsonga said he is going to announce his next political move after the elections.

“I will announce my next step after the elections. I have to assess the next government if we can work together or if not then consider other options,” he said.

Katsonga served as parliamentarian for the area from 2004 to 2009.

The Malawi Electoral Commission will announce the official results within 8 days.

Meanwhile, District Commissioner for Neno, Rodrick Mateauma says the district has conducted the Tripartite Elections smoothly with over 95 percent of the work done.

He said all has gone well starting from the preparations to the voting process up until the results have been sent to the national tally centre.

