Mary Kadzamira dies, vigil at Mama’s house: Burial Saturday in Dedza

September 18, 2019 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 13 Comments

Former State House official Mary Kadzamira died on Tuesday after a long illness,  according to family members.

Mama Kadzamira mourns her sister Mary

Mary Kadzamira  served in various capacities under the 31 years Kamuzu Banda regime which included being Banda’s private secretary at State House when her sister Mama Cecilia Kadzamira was  Official Hostess to the founding president.

Kadzamira’s brother, Dr Zimani Kadzamira,  who was principal of the Malawi University’s Chancellor College., said Mary died at Daeyang Luke Hospital in Lilongwe.

Her remains are being kept in a morgue at the hospital until Thursday when they will be moved to Area 15 for vigil at her sister Mama Cecilia Tamanda Kadzamira’s house.

A church funeral service will be held on Friday from where the funeral procession will depart for Dedza where burial is expected on Saturday at Kachenzi Estate near Chimbiya Trading Centre .

Mary Kadzamira was born on January 29 1940, according to Zimani.

During the Kamuzu regime, thr Kadzamira family which extends to former strongman  John Tembo’s family was very powerful.

Kamuzu Banda did not entertain any talk or gossip about his relationship with Kadzamira.

In fact, it became a detainable offence for anyone in Malawi to engage in talk that implied that Kadzamira was more than the official state hostess.

The relationship between the Ngwazi Banda and Mama Kadzamira was special to the extent that even after Banda was defeated in the multiparty presidential elections of 1994, Kadzamira stayed by his bedside and nursed him until his death in November 1997.

Ntambo: Ndilibe nanu mawu
Guest
Ntambo: Ndilibe nanu mawu

The MCP regime was the epitome of nepotism and tribalism. Everything in Malawi was about Kamuzu Banda, Kadzamira, Ungapake Tembo and their Chewa tribesmen. The fake accent ex-reverend Nyolonyo Yona Chakwera comes from this loathsome tribe.

Rest on peace young mama.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
mpilu
Guest
mpilu

kkkkk blue socks.kkkkk
apite awa anadya mokwanila.
zidzatha izi za nepotism. ngati zinayamba zidzatha.
thats why tipeze plesdent wa cizungu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Tuvitwana
Guest
Tuvitwana

Angry Patriot, you’re a typical sorry Lomwe who thinks things must not change. Kamuzu ruled in a one party era, unlike UR TOOTHLESS APM.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Kalekeni Kanene
Guest
Kalekeni Kanene

Palibe ndale apa ayi. Khani ili apa ndiyamaliro okha. Ukafuna kunena za nepotism mu DPP government, its even worse than MCP or UDF. The current government positions is filled with the names like Namakhuwa, Nalijojo. Likhanyanga , Likholowe, Nankhwekwe, Namakhokha etc.. Onse ochokera ku Thyolo, Mulanje, Phalombe ndi Chiradzulu. The truth Pains.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Angry Patriot
Guest
Angry Patriot

All these (Kadzamira family members from Dedza) worked in Kamuzu’s MCP government and here are MCP animals today going ng’weng’weng’weng’weng’weeeeeee about DPPs nepotism. I hate hypocrisy. Enjoy what your father Kamuzu started.
Kwa a namfedwa tingoti pepani

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Born free
Guest
Born free

Their nepotism is partly why they were ousted. And it is also the reason why DPP will be ousted…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Mwiko
Guest
Mwiko

Chitsiru mnguru iwe you think all corners of Malawi is happy with you animals? Am a Yao from south but I don’t even support you animals and I don’t see any credential quality leadership from your shit….

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Kestern wa mafuta Centre
Guest
Kestern wa mafuta Centre

Just a reminder to you that was during one party system and non one had courage enough to criticise such hiring and employing of family members or relatives. Today is democracy time and we can’t carry on with what was happening in those days that’s why people are criticising appointments being made by Mr Maliseche.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
OkGo
Guest
OkGo

It’s true but in all truthfulness people are dishonest and the leadership only feel safe with people they know.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

We voted for change: Embrace change and not live in the past, that is why we dealt away with one party system,

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Becks
Guest
Becks

Two wrongs will never make this right. Both were/are wrong. That is unacceptable in democracy. There must be limitations.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Agogo ako
Guest
Agogo ako

Cadet time will tell

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Felix Namakhuwa
Guest
Felix Namakhuwa

KKKKKKK. Koma anthu amadziwa kulemba ndikudzilongosola momwe akumvera. I like the whole expression of feelings franked with facts. More inspiring is the conclusion. Angry is a true Patriot.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago