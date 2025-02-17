Maskal, Eli Njuchi deliver a new love anthem

Legendary Afro Pop/R&B singer Maskal has teamed up with contemporary singer-songwriter Eli Njuchi to dish out a sizzling love song titled “Chonchi”, which hit the airwaves on Valentine’s Day.

The track has been produced, recorded, and mastered by Tricky Beatz, takes the two powerful vocalists on a phenomenon love journey that has them marvelling at their better halves.

“M’tima chimwemwe, mtima wanga umagwidwa tsembwe, nthawi zonse ndikakhala nawe, I know that you’re my baby… Ukandigwira chonchi, ndimakonda ukandigwira chonchi… Ukandigwira chonchi, mtima wanga umakondwa…” sings Maskal in the song mostly delivered in Chichewa.

“Sindifila lonely, you’re my happiness, ukandihoda chonchi, kundihaga chonchi, umandichotsa nkhawa… Nambewe usazasinthe iwe, Nambewe usandisiye…” goes the charming vocals of Eli Njuchi.

It is the first time for the two artists to team up on a song and “Chonchi” is nothing but a phenomenal piece of art that brings together multi-award-winning songwriters of two different generations.

Eli Njuchi is the second artist the United States of America-based Maskal has collaborated with after resurfacing from a hiatus last year when he worked with Tay Grin to put out the hit “Tchalosi”.

“I have several projects lined up. We recorded the song the time I was back home and this was the perfect time to share it with our fans being the month of love.

“Eli is a gifted young musician, someone I said I must work with the very moment I heard his music and everything just fell into place the moment we met in the studio and Tricky Beatz played us the beat, it was incredible.”

21-year-old Njuchi shares how it was working with Maskal, an artist who came into the limelight when the “Zitaye” star was only six years old.

“It was an amazing experience, grew up listening to his music and in so many ways shaped so much in my music too. Being on a song with him, was humbling and a great step for the new year.

“It was a great musical connection that was around us when we met to work on the song, it was very easy to allow music to take over. Everyone was at their best, the environment enabled us to really jump on it.”

The song “Chonchi” is available on radio and online platforms among them Spotify and YouTube.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!