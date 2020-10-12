Masm’s Ngomwa hands himself in to police after defilement allegations
Medical Aid Society of Malawi (Masm) chief commercial officer Andrew NGOMWA has handed himself in to police following allegations of defilement on his niece of less than 16-years-old.
Blantyre Police Public Relations Officer, Augustus Nkhwazi said that Ngomwa presented himself at a police station Monday morning after being on the run.
He has been locked up and will appear in court soon.
Ngomwa was living with his sister’s 14-year-old daughter in his house and started sexually abusing her.
According to Nkhwazi, the girl’s mother filed a report on 21 September 2020 at the police station, exposing that Ngomwa was defiling the girl.
Come on you he was arrested while on the run with company vehicle.
May the courts hope this individual feels remorse and pleads quilty enabling a speedy trial and conviction and sentenced to the maximum greater than the 13 years being the norm for defiling a 14 year old and infecting her with HIV in addition awarding compensation to the child in trust who will be faced with costs each month to obtain ARV’s. In addition the court orders that he receive treatment for HIV while in prison so he may live a long healthy life in prison.
Chitsiru cha munthu….