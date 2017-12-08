Masters Security advised against rushing into CAF

A sports analyst has strongly warned TNM Super League side, Masters Security, against their decision to take part in the forthcoming Confederation of African Football (CAF) Cup.

CAF Confederation Cup is an international club association football competition run by Confederation of African Football.

Kimu Kamawu said in an interview that it was ‘too’ early for Masters Security to be dreaming of playing in the CAF Cup.

”It is not the right time for Masters Security to take part in CAF Confederation Cup taking into consideration how the team has struggled in their first season of the TNM Super League.

“Besides, they don’t have quality and experienced players for the competition,” said Kamawu.

He also observed that the club is struggling financially. With this situation, he said, taking part in the CAF competition will add another financial burden to the team since it will be required to travel in and out of the country.

Nevertheless, the sports analyst said the team’s participation in the said competition will help to expose Malawi talents in the international scene.

“As a county, we will benefit a lot if they participate. It will give the team the exposure we have been lacking in the past,” said Kamawu.

Masters Security General Secretary, Zachariah Nyirenda, admitted going through financial crisis but insisted the team would take part in CAF Cup.

“Yes, we are going through financial problems but that will not prevent us from taking part in the forth coming CAF Cup.

“We have good players that will take part in the competition and if they will be need to beef up the squad, we will do so,” insisted Nyirenda.

According to the current Super League log table, Masters Security is on 13th position with 28 points out of 26 games played and is expected to play against top teams in the African league.

Meanwhile, two local teams namely Mighty Be Forward Wanderers, which are the league leaders, and Masters Security have successfully registered to take part in CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup respectively.

