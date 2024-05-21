Matola condemns act of vandalism of power infrastructure in Nchalo, Chikwawa

The Minister of Energy, Hon. Ibrahim Matola has strongly condemned the recent act of vandalism on power infrastructure at Illovo Sugar in Nchalo, Chikwawa district.

He said in a statement available to Nyasa Times that the vandals targeted the Illovo Estate on the L25 Mulambe line, disrupting power supply to several trading centers in the area.

“I am deeply concerned and outraged by this despicable act.The photographic evidence clearly shows the extensive damage inflicted by these criminals, who have not only disrupted essential services to our communities but have also endangered public safety,” said Matola

The Minister called such acts as sabotage as it undermine the government’s efforts to ensure access to electricity for all citizens.

He called upon relevant authorities and stakeholders to collaborate in addressing the issue promptly.

“This incident demonstrates a deliberate attempt to sabotage the progress we are making in the energy sector,” he stated.

Adding that those responsible should understand that their actions affect not only the government but also their own families and communities who rely on the same electricity.

Matola has since directed the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) to prioritize the restoration of power to the affected areas and enhance security measures to protect the energy infrastructure.

He asked the utility company to engage with local communities to educate them about the severe consequences of vandalism and encourage them to report any suspicious activities.

“We will not tolerate such criminal acts that undermine our nation’s development. “We will spare no effort in identifying and apprehending the perpetrators, and we will take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future,” he said.

In the early hours of Sunday, May 19 around 2 a.m., vandals cut down a utility pole and severely damaged the power line infrastructure, leaving Nchalo Trading Centre, Jambo Trading Centre, Miseu 4 Trading Centre, and Ngabu Trading Centre without electricity.

