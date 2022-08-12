Mauritius police arrest 2 Malawian women over drug trafficking

Police in Mauritius have arrested two Malawian women on allegations that they were trafficking heroin.

Victoria Sitolo Mwale, 39 and Mercy Fatima Mandala, 30, appeared before the Bail and Remand Court on Saturday, July 30 in Port Louis where they were slapped with a provisional charge of drug importation.

According reports, the duo had arrived in Mauritius on the evening of Saturday, July 16 from Johannesburg.

The newspapers said foreign bodies were found in the two women intestines after they were scanned.

They are suspected to have carried 68 pellets of heroin and 44 pellets of heroin respectively, giving a total of 1,559.5 grams worth Rs23,392,500.

