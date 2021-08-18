Mazda Demio up for grabs in ‘Wenela Puma Filling Station Fill Up & Win’ promotion

As a token of appreciation for its customers’ loyalty, Wenela Puma Filling has launched a 16-week promotion of a grand prize of a Mazda Demio starting Wednesday, August 18 to December 15 in which it entices motorists to fill up not less than 5litres of fuel to enter.

Runners-up in the grand draw shall win a motorbike valued at K550,000 and a Plasma television screen and in between there will be eight bi-weekly draws that attracts 40 prizes to 40 lucky winners that include 1 cash prize of K25,000, 2 microwaves, 3 cellphones valued at K60,000, 4 lubricant hampers and 5 groceries hampers.

There will also be a social media promotion prize for posting on the Wenela Puma Facebook page that attracts a plasma TV, K50,000 cash prize, a cellphone and data bundles.

At the launch of the promotion on Wednesday, Petro-Gonzaga Mthuzi, Director of Mthunzi Enterprises — managers of Wenela Puma and Makata Puma wholesale depot — said the more motorists fill up at their main filling station and enter the competition, the bigger the chances to win the bi-weekly draws as well as the grand draw.

The rules are to fill up with not less than 5litres of fuel for bi-weekly draws of purchases between the two weeks period and not less than one entry for the grand draw, which will held at the offices of the administrators.

Non-winning entries shall be carried forward to the grand draw. The promotion is open to all legal residents and citizens of Malawi who have reached the age of 18 as of start date.

Employees, operators, owners and directors of Mthunzi Enterprises Limited or Wenela Puma filling station or those that reside with the team members are not eligible to enter.

The motorists can enter by signing their contact details at the back of each receipt of 5litre payment and the attendants shall place them in a visible deposit box.

Mthuzi said this has been initiated as a gesture of appreciation for their customers’ loyalty at this filling station, which is one of the oldest and longest serving centre.

“After filling up, motorists also patronise our convenient shop which offers groceries, electricity tokens, mobile money services and there are two ATMs here [for Standard Bank and FDH Bank],” he said.

Peter Zingani, who is Territory Manager for Puma Energy Malawi, said they are in partnership with Mthuzi Enterprises together with Puma Energy International.

“At Puma we operate with the motto of ‘energizing the communities better’ by making sure that the people we do business with should also appreciate that we can give back to the society.

“This is all to say ‘thank you’ for being loyal with Puma Energy Malawi — which in essence tells the story that the customers have good trust in our services,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!