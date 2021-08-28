MBC, Airtel signs EPL games sponsorship deal

Good news to all English Premier League followers in Malawi as the flagship public broadcaster, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and Airtel Malawi Friday afternoon signed an agreement to beam live EPL games.

The announcement was made on Friday, August 27 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre during a live program, which was led by MBC Director General, George Kasakula and Airtel Malawi Managing Director, Charles Kamoto.

On his part, Airtel Malawi’s Managing Director, Charles Kamoto, said his organisation is proud to be associated with MBC’s live broadcasting of EPL games.

Kamoto said being an official sponsor of the EPL games on MBC is a true reflection that it is committed to bringing the best to its subscribers and the nation at large.

Kamoto also said they were satisfied with the Olympic games which they also sponsored on MBC TV.

“We are so happy that people can now watch EPL games in their homes on MBC TV courtesy of Airtel Malawi,” he said.

MBC Director General, George Kasakula said he was a happy man since he assumed his role as the Director because people are happy that as public broadcaster they are able to give Malawians what they want.

“I feel so happy that after beaming the Olympic games, we have come again with Airtel Malawi to bring EPL games to Malawians,” he said.

Football fanatic, Moses Nyekanyeka from Bangwe Township hailed Airtel Malawi and MBC TV for this deal describing it timely.

“As you are aware that most people in Malawi especially those in rural areas cannot afford to pay subscription to companies that beam these games and with MBC TV and Airtel we have a chance to watch the games for free,” he said.

