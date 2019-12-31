MBC Greenfest commended for enhancing environment conservation efforts

Plant more trees, conserve and enjoy the green environment, this was the central message at the maiden Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Greenfest held in Mulanje district.

Initially, the initiative, aimed at enhancing efforts towards the conservation of the environment, was responding to President Arthur Peter Mutharika’s call to Malawians to restore and conserve the environment.

The first activity under the two days MBC Greenfest was the tree planting exercise which was followed by 2FM Summer smashdown (disco) at Chris Corner at Chitakale; cheering patients at Mulanje District Hospital and Summer music festival at Mulanje Park Stadium, respectively.

At Chris Corner, Radio 2FM DJs in Joy Nathu, Dr Love and Mike C mesmerized imbibers with a first class disco and encouraged them to take a lead role in restoring the environment.

The climax of the Green Fest was the musical live show at Mulanje Park stadium where green messages were spread through music.

As time ticked away with performers needing to retire, patrons demanded for more, forcing the show to go beyond 10pm.

Most patrons described the events as a success and rght direction in restoring and conserving the environment.

“It is a brilliant idea worth supporting and it should be done every. The choice of artists was equally good and I should believe the message and the call to plant more trees has been thoroughly echoed, ” one of the patrons, Patrick Maganga.

On his part, Chris Chilewe, owner of Chris Corner, a popular drinking joint at Chitakale in the district where the 2FM Summer Green Smashdown was held, urges MBC to consider hosting second edition in the district.

Likewise, the Association of Environmental Journalists commends the Corporation for coming up with the innovation.

“Let them grow it. Politics aside, is a big platform and leading such an initiative is a plus to conservation efforts.

“As they grow let them incorporate more players and sustain the momentum by mainstreaming environment agenda in their programming . It’s high time environment issues were reflected in the editorial polices, ” said one of the journalist.

The Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology, Mark Botomani commended MBC for coming up with the initiative, most importantly for encouraging communities to be planting trees.

Botomani said Malawi is grappling with issues of climate change and planting trees is one way of dealing with climate change.

“The importance of planting trees in Mulanje mountain and other places cannot be over emphasized. We can plant trees, but it’s another thing to take care of those trees. I have been briefed by forestry officials here that Mulanje Ceder, which is a very important and rare breed of trees, is almost extinct.

“This is a worrisome development which we need to react as Malawians and I am glad that some of the species that we have planted to today is Mulanje Cedar. We commend MBC for this noble initiative,” said Botomani.

MBC Director General Aubrey Sumbuleta says this was just the beginning of this to come from from the public broadcaster.

Sumbuleta says the event will be held annually not only to entertain people but also reach out to them with environment enhancenent messages.

“We are responding to the call by President Arthur Peter Mutharika who is asking Malawians to plant trees. Recently, he launched the national forestry season and MBC as responsible corporate entity is responding to the call.

“This was just the beginning and our plans are that we should be having the greenfest annually and we are going to be appealing to people to stop cutting down trees wantonly. We want as much as possible for people to replace those trees that being cut down.

He appeals to people and corporate entities to respond to President Mutharika’s call by planting more trees in areas where trees are no longer in existence.

“Malawi used to be known as a green country but now we have many part where trees are no longer existence and we want as much as possible for corporate entities to respond to the presidential call by planting more trees,” says Sumbuleta.

Performers included Skeffa Chimoto and Real Sounds, Dan Lu, Gloria Manong’a, Thoko Katimba, Joseph Nkasa, Ndirande Anglican Voices, Favored Martha, Thomas Chibade and Waliko Band; all performed to the satisfaction of the audience.

