MBC to open up airwaves as MEC urges Malawi media to be ‘neutral’ in fresh polls

May 3, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 6 Comments

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)  chairperson Jane Ansah has assured that taxpayer-funded Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) will open up the airwaves to all parties during the 60-day official election campaign period for the July 2 fresh presidential elections.

Minister of Information Botomani (l) with MBC Director General Sumbuleta: Open airwaves

The opposition accuses MBC – on both television and its two radio channels- of  only covering campaign rallies of President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) while shunning  rallies by political parties contesting in the elections, namely UTM Party and Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

But the MEC chairperson  in a speech marking the launch of the campaign period said MBC will start  giving   airtime for pre-recorded campaign messages as well as 30-minute slots for interviews with each of the contesting presidential candidates.

Ansah said the Commission recognizes the role of the public broadcaster MBC, regarding levelling play field.

“MBC has promised to provide time slots for messages from all contesting candidates for free,” said Ansah.

She took cognizance of the important role played by the media during elections and implored that they should continue being neutral players.

“The Commission is also urging all private media houses to ensure that they support the campaign process through their unbiased and balanced coverage.

“The Commission wishes to commend some private media houses for the efforts that they are making in educating voters on elections and candidates.”

MBC and other media outlets signed a code of conduct through which they commit to provide ethical, balanced and impartial reporting.

But for MBC, being a public broadcaster funded by taxpayers, the expectation of opening the airwaves to all contesting players is imperative.

MBC boss Aubrey Sumbuleta is on record saying the broadcaster was working with MEC to ensure that all candidates are given an equal platform on MBC radio stations, television channel and online platform to publicise their manifestos for the electorate to make informed decisions

Despite being a national broadcaster, MBC has lost much of the audience because its credibility is damaged with bias reporting. Most people tune on to private media houses such as Zodiak and Timesboth radio and TV.

 

Munthu
Guest
Munthu

Su.mbulwta behaves like MBC was his private company.
I pray that after the elections APM, Jane Ansah and this Sumbuleta will no longer be serving Malawians. We deserve leadership that respects the citizens and listens to others.

5 hours ago
GUZA
Guest
GUZA

Aaaah MBC ingasinthe ???? Zabodza izi. !!!!!!!!!!!

6 hours ago
Gumede
Guest
Gumede

Zanziiii. We don’t need MBC. Tidazolowera

6 hours ago
Mtete
Guest
Mtete

MEC sings this song during elections but we haven’t seen any policing of the statement.

7 hours ago
Mbonga Matoga
Guest
Mbonga Matoga

Does any sensible person in Malawi still listen to MBC TV or radio?

My grandma told me she stopped listening to MBC like 25 years ago …..

7 hours ago
Mariana
Guest
Mariana

Satana iwe Jeni. Why are you lying here?

7 hours ago
shares