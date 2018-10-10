MBC TV’s Touching Base former presenter relaunches music career

Former MBC TV presenter Jojo Mbalanje trading under the moniker Jojo Rockstar has bounced back on the music scene with the release of “Irish Queen” which features Megansky.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, the former Touching Base presenter disclosed that “Irish Queen” is a love song inspired by a true story.

“The concept is based on a true story. All of it. That’s how I met my fiancee, Megansky so I did “Irish Queen” with my girl, Jay and Bey.

“We were in the studio and the guy who was supposed to be featured on the song was late so I asked her to jump on the track and she did. I was amazed with what she did and it was great for a first timer,” said Jojo Rockstar who is now based in Ireland.

He further revealed plans of going international, saying he would love the whole world to hear a true love story.

“I think both Malawians and the Irish are going to relate to the song because here are two people from two different worlds coming together and making a song that connects both worlds. Am sure Malawians would love such a story the same way people do here. I find it amazing because its bigger than a song. Most can relate especially when two people from different worlds come as one and make a hit for both sides. Now that’s class,” he narrated.

Commenting on future plans, he revealed: “Am currently working on my debut 11 track album and it is half done as we speak. I have done more tracks with MeganSky and a few songs featuring Overdose and Kingcj who are Malawians living in Ireland. It’s a big project and shout out to Desert Eagle for the beats.

“Apart from music, I am also working on my clothing label #AsafunaAsiye which is currently growing in Ireland and look out for #AsafunaAsiye hitting Malawi soon. I have to represent Malawi out here and put my country on the map. That’s the deal.”

Jojo Rockstar joined the entertainment industry at the age of 16. He has worked with most top artists in Malawi including Jolly Bro, Tay Grin, Maximum Sentence as well as Theo Thomson.

“I used to write my own songs back then but dancing took most of my time. I used to write songs to dance to until I grew up and took music seriously. Since then my whole life has been about music. If you see my background I was always there at all the events either hosting or participating in something. Though most doubted me, I kept growing,” he said.

