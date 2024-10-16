MBS to Celebrate 55th World Standards Day on October 17

The Malawi Bureau of Standards is set to celebrate the 55th World Standards Day on October 17, instead of the globally agreed-upon date of October 14. The event will take place at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe, aiming to foster collaboration among stakeholders to promote standards at large.

Speaking at a media briefing at the MBS Head Office in Blantyre, Director of Standards Development, Fred Sikwese, emphasized, the need for Malawi to lobby for coordination in promoting standards, particularly in addressing climate change challenges that have impacted the country past Cyclones.

“It is high time that as a country shou share ideas on how together we can overcome impacts of Climate change and also promote standards” He Said.

Sikwese further urged individuals and businesses to comply with product certification requirements, warning that failure to do so could hinder the promotion of standards.

World Standards Day was first commemorated in 1970, following the establishment of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) on February 23, 1947, This year’s theme is “A Shared Vision for a Better World: The Role of Standards in Mitigating Climate Change.”

The Malawi Bureau of Standards, established in 1972, is a statutory organization mandated to promote metrology, standardization, and quality assurance. Its founding Act of Parliament, Cap 51 of 02, was revised as Act Number 14 in 2012.

World Standards Day is celebrated annually on October 14 to pay tribute to the collaborative efforts of thousands of experts worldwide who develop voluntary technical agreements published as International Standards.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!