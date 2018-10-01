Mchacha blasts UTM again: ‘Movement of  failures and disgruntled polititicians’

Outspoken The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the South, Charles Mchacha—who in recent months has been critical of the opposition, has been at it again. He has described newly formed United Transformation Movement (UTM) as a ‘bunch of failures and disgruntled politicians’ filled with envy and power hungry.

Mchacha made the remarks on Sunday inside Zodiak Broadcasting Station’s Talk show Tiuzeni Zoona.

“One of the qualifications of UTM members is envy and failure. Most of its senior members are those that wanted to be given a ministerial position or a senior position in DPP,” said Mchacha.

Mchacha had no kind words for UTM leader and State Vice-President Saulos CChilima’s cronies, describing some of them as criminals misleading the Vice-President.

He also wondered why Chilima—who quit DPP in June and declared he will challenge his boss, Mutharika, on the presidential ballot in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections— is refusing to resign from his position as Vice President of Malawi since he has been claiming and accusing the same DPP government he is working under as being corrupt and nepotistic .

Mchacha previously described Chilima ’s outfit as a ‘satanic group’

Commenting on the much anticipated 2019 tripartite general elections, the DPP Governor said his party is not in any way shaken with any party.

He therefore ruled out the possibility of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to rule Malawi again as well as being a threat to DPP as it has been observed by local political commentators and Malawians in general before Chilima launched his movement.

“MCP will never rule this country again and those 31 years were enough” said Mchacha.

Mchacha has beendescribed by commentators as “overzealous man” who is trying badly to impress his master Peter Mutharika and his party.

He has been slut-shaming women, whose only crime is associating with his party’s opponents. According to Mchahca women who are not in DPP, but with UTM are ‘mahule’ (whores or prostitutes).

Mchacha made the slut-shaming women in presence of President Mutharika.

He emphasised that being a whore is one of the criteria for joining UTM. And the President and the First lady, Gertrude Mutharika, laughed while DPP women ululated as men giggled when he made such remarks.

Commentators such as newspaper columnist Sellina Kainja argued that calling women prostitutes for exercising their political right to join and associate with a party of their choice is, for lack of a better word, nonsense at at a time when national discourse is about encouraging women to meaningfully participate in politics—not just as mere dancers.

