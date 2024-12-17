MCP blasts DPP over calls for political violence: “Is violence part of DPP policy?”

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has launched a scathing attack on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), demanding that the former ruling party come clean on whether political violence is part of its guiding principles. This follows incendiary remarks made by Victor Musowa, the DPP Member of Parliament for Mulanje Bale, who urged Ndirande residents in Blantyre to “deal with” MCP supporters during a rally over the weekend.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe on Tuesday, MCP Deputy Secretary General Uchizi Mkandawire minced no words in condemning what he described as a “dangerous and calculated attempt” to destabilize Malawi’s fragile democracy. Mkandawire, who is also the Minister of Youths and Sports and the MP for Karonga South, accused senior DPP officials of repeatedly fanning the flames of division and hatred to sabotage the 2025 electoral process.

“This is not the first time we’ve heard such reckless and inflammatory statements from DPP leaders,” said Mkandawire. “We demand answers. Is this violence they preach part of their official policy? Or is this the kind of lawlessness they want to bring back to our country? Malawians deserve better. We deserve peaceful elections and mature politics, not threats and intimidation.”

His remarks were echoed by MCP Director of Women Jean Sendeza, who warned that such rhetoric could alienate women and youths from participating in politics out of fear for their safety. Sendeza accused the DPP of exploiting its platform to sow fear among ordinary Malawians and trample on the very foundations of democracy.

“Malawi belongs to all of us,” Sendeza said passionately. “No political party has the right to silence others through threats and intimidation. DPP must wake up to the fact that this is a democratic country, and we will not allow their toxic politics to take root.”

MCP Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda joined in the criticism, assuring the party’s supporters that they would be protected. “We are prepared to defend our members and ensure they are safe to participate in political activities across the country. The days of fear and violence are behind us, and no one will drag us back to that dark era,” he said.

The controversy has sparked outrage from across the political spectrum, with UTM Secretary General Felix Njawala labeling the DPP’s conduct as “shameful and retrogressive.” Njawala called on all political leaders to condemn the use of violence and foster a climate of respect and tolerance ahead of the 2025 elections.

Meanwhile, efforts to get a response from the DPP were unsuccessful, as the party’s spokesperson, Shadreck Namalomba, did not respond to repeated calls. The silence from the DPP has only fueled speculation that the party is either unwilling or unable to distance itself from Musowa’s incendiary remarks.

As Malawians look toward the next elections, the latest developments cast a shadow over the country’s political landscape. The MCP’s fiery denunciation of the DPP signals a growing determination to reject intimidation tactics and protect the hard-won democratic freedoms that form the bedrock of Malawi’s future. The ball is now in the DPP’s court to answer the burning question: Is political violence their strategy, or will they disavow the dangerous rhetoric being spewed in their name?

