MCP councillor to contest as MP on DPP ticket in Mchinji

As the process of presenting nomination papers for the May 21 tripartite election continues, opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Councillor for Chimimbe ward in Mchinji south west constituency Laymon Sakala said he is ready to bring development in his area through Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Sakala said this at Tembwe primary school after he presented his nomination papers on Tuesday.

Some months ago Sakala announced that he will not contest as a councilor as one way of supporting women in the 50-50 campaign.

Sakala, who later defected from MCP to DPP, said he will contest as a member of parliament for Mchinji South West Constituency.

”I really said I will not contest as a councilor to give an opportunity to women in my area to contest as councilors ,but people asked me to contest as a member of Parliament on DPP ticket and I accepted,”said Sakala.

He said he thought of contesting on DPP ticket as he new that developments come from government and not from opposition parties.

Sakala who was escorted to the venue by his supporters who were on motorcycles convoy with loud haulers said people in his area should expect more from him as he will win on May 21st.

Contrary to what Sakala did, UTM shadow councilor for Kalumbe ward Kameneka Chadeluka who came alone to present his nomination papers said he will make sure that he delivers to people once voted as a councilor.

”I am contesting as a councilor to serve my people and i promise to to give people in my area what they want from me,”said Chadeluka.

Chadeluka said he thought of coming alone to present his forms as he knew that the venue is a learning institution and he did not want to disturb the learners.

He therefore advised other people who have not yet presented their nomination papers to present their forms silently so as not to disturb learners especially in areas where venues are close to primary schools.

On the first day only MCP shadow member of Parliament who is also the incumbent MP for the area Deus Gumba Banda and Yona Mtanga who is contesting as a councillor for Chimimbe ward on MCP ticket presented their nomination papers.