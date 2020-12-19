MCP Diaspora Network beckons Mtambo on Zoom for interface on Transformative National Values

Minister of Civic Education and National Timothy Mtambo, who recently delivered a public lecture on Transformative National Values , will interface Malawians living in diaspora through the Internet portal of Zoom, this Sunday as a continuation of his ministry’s consultation process while working on identifying the national values that represents Malawi.

The Diaspora Interface has come about at the request of the Malawi Congress Party Diaspora Network (MCPDN) who will be hosting the Minister.

The group’s spokesperson, South African-based Arnold Chikhawo Phiri confirmed that the group approached the Minister and he accepted to hold this interface .

“We are grateful that Honourable Mtambo and his Ministry found it fit that our voice should be accommodated, “ he said.

The diaspora interface which carries the theme “Transformative National Values towards national reconciliation and Unity” will aim at getting views from the diaspora that will aid in the development of the national values framework.

When he was delivering the public lecture at Shaeffer Hall in Lilongwe a week ago, Mtambo said his ministry is preparing the nation to a new way of thinking that centres on patriotism and national unity in order to develop unique Malawian national values.

Mtambo said he recognises the role Malawians in diaspora play and that they have had the benefit to experience how other countries handles issues of national identity, values and even civic education, an experience that will be beneficial to share with Malawi.

“Our president Dr Lazarus Chakwera has always had high regard for Malawians in diaspora and wants to get them involved in as much as possible, my ministry thinks it can benefit from having policy discussions with Malawians living abroad – most of them are patriotic Malawians who just happens to be living abroad for various reasons,” said Mtambo

The event is scheduled to take place this Sunday 20th December starting at 8pm Malawi time.

The transformative national values discussion acknowledges the need for Mindset change by Malawians. It then goes on to expand on the notion that lack of specific Malawian values can be a hindrance to Mindset change and development of the country.

The Civic Education and National Unity ministry has identified the need for Malawi to have specific values that identifies it as a nation. The discussion centres on patriotism thriving from the values of Kamuzu’s four cornerstones of Unity ,Loyalty, obedience and discipline, President Chakwera’s Super Hi5 Agenda and Dr Saulos Chilima’s Mindset Change -incorporate all those elements into possible development of a transformative national values framework.

“As a nation we don’t not have specific values that we can call these are Malawian values, values that can unite us as the people regardless of political, religious or cultural differences. We need values that we can hold dearly as people”, argued Mtambo

Malawi has seen the increased number of its people living in diaspora over the past decade. While other go abroad to study, others have moved due to economic reasons. Recently , however the majority of them have become actively involved in political and social issues affecting Malawi.

