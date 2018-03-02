MCP Diaspora network elects new committee

Malawi Congress Party Diaspora Network (MCPDN) has elected new office bearers.

In a statement made available to Nyasa Times, the new executive has been given a fresh mandate to work alongside the party in Malawi as the country prepares to go into the crucial campaignperiod for the next year’s general elections.

The MCPDN, which is a collection of MCP members based outside Malawi, has existed since 2005.

In the recently held elections, American based Lucy Chitembeya was elected the Chairperson of the group. Other Committee members elected were Deputy Chairman Allan Mandindi; Director of Strategy,Pastor Nelson Ngulube, Director of Communications, Chalo Mvula; UK Representative,Upile Mponda, Secretary General Patricia Chimangeni; Director of finance,Paulos Banda; Director of Research, Richard Gondwe and Pastor Charles Burton and Malawi Representative Dyson Chikolera.

Speaking after being confirmed as the new chairperson Chitembeya expressed her excitement but was quick to point out of the task ahead .

Said Chitembeya:“The Journey shall be extremely tough, it will need all of our collective efforts as diasporas to assist accordingly our party, members and the leadership in MCP to carry on the day in the 2019”.

Chitembeya went further to highlight that “ MCP as a party are aware that DPP will never go down without a fight , but that in Dr Lazarus Chakwera , MCP has a candidate who is ready to rescue Malawi from its extreme levels of corruption and nepotism “.

Also commenting on the recent appointments, the President of MCP Dr Lazarus Chakwera said:“This is great development for the party. The Malawi Congress Party acknowledges the role Malawians in Diaspora play and we are looking forward to working with the new team,On behalf of the party and my own, I would like to congratulate Ms Lucy and all committee members duly elected to lead the MCP Diaspora Wing”.

The MCP Diaspora has so far active members in USA. UK, Canada, Switzerland,RSA , Ireland and continues to welcome members to the wing.

