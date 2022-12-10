MCP, DPP supporters clash at public function

Supporters of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and opposition Democractic Progressive Party (DPP) nearly clashed on Friday in Zomba at a public function, embarrassing traditional leaders and politicians who were there.

The supporters from the opposing parties, clad in their respective party colours, heightened political tension during the handover of Songani market.

Senior Chief Malemia of Zomba expressed concern over the politicians who allowed their supporters clad in party colors to the handover ceremony.

DPP supporters sang songs in praise of Grace Kwelepeta, Zomba-Malosa parliamentarian while MCP faithful danced for minister of local government Prof Blessings Chinsinga.

Senior Chief Malemia said he was disappointed that supporters of the two parties watered down an auspicious function due to party politics.

Kwelepeta parliamentarian for the area eased tension by dancing with both supporters when Prof. Chinsinga was about to make a speech.

In his remarks, Prof Chinsinga said the inaugurated market was meant for all Malawians regardless of political affiliation.

