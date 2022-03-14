MCP followers accuse Mkaka of trying to “personalize” Chakwera through prohibitive appointment booking procedures

Disgruntled Malawi Congress Party (MCP) followers have accused the party’s Secretary General, Eisenhower Mkaka, of trying to “personalize” President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera by introducing stringent and prohibitive appointment booking procedures for members who want to see the President.

The accusation follows an internal memorandum Mkaka issued over the week, demanding that MCP members who want to see Chakwera must book their appointments through his office.

But this has not gone down well with the party followers, who are accusing the SG of trying to “block” them from meeting the President on the pretext of that “procedures were not followed in seeking the consent.”

The aggrieved MCP zealots, who include former Kasungu West lawmaker Alex Major, argue what Mkaka has done is illegal and not in conformity with the party’s constitution.

The followers have since taken to both social and mainstream media where they are expressing their anger and disapproval of the SG’s action. Others fear Mkaka is bent on “personalizing the President.”

Major described Mkaka’s action as mediocrity at its best; arguing the secretary general has no constitutional mandate to bring a policy without consulting district chairmen.

“This memo shows that the President has no interest with the party hence he may wish to resign as the President. This type of protocol is as a result of failure in leadership and not otherwise,” chastised Major.

Major said Chakwera and Mkaka are acting outside their mandate, arguing MCP National Executive Committee has a higher authority than the two.

“Dr. Kamuzu Banda, the Ngwazi and Dr. Chakwera both have doubled as Presidents of the party and the country but Kamuzu never did this nonsense,” he said.

But Mkaka defended his action, saying “it’s all in good spirit and intention.”

He said he is only trying to ensure there is protocol in the way members book their appointment with the President.

“Some people were calling the president’s secretary, others ADC, others guard commander, and yet some chief of staff etc in the process bringing disorder and chaos. It has to be understood that it is about routing requests and not approving of requests. SG has no mandate to prevent anyone from seeing the president and no one will be prevented. The president is for everyone. It’s all about bringing sanity, order, decorum and protocol. There is nothing sinister!” he said.

