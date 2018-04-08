MCP followers out after arrest over Chakwera birthday bash 

Malawi Police in Mzuzu have released three Malawi Congress Party  (MCP) followers who were arrested on Saturday for organising a birthday day parade   in the city for their leader Lazarus Chakwera.

MCP supporters in street party celebrations

Police  spokesman in Mzuzu was reluctant to comment on the arrests.

But Mike Chande, one of the people arrested said they were detained and questioned why they organized the parade without informing the police.

“There was no need to inform the police because this just a birthday party. You don’t inform the police of birthday parties, do you,” said Chande.

Meanwhile, Salima north west members of parliament Jessie Kabwila has threatened to drag to court people who say she has defected to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“People in my area think I have left the MCP that’s not true.   Why would anyone join a party that has failed dismally. Joining the DPP is writing oneself a death sentence,” she said.

She said party leaders in  her  area are now identifying a candidate for her position.

However, deputy speaker of parliament Esther Mcheka Chilenje says she has now rejoiced the DPP.

She got into parliament on an independent ticket.

Chilenje said she has been lured  back in the DPP because of its development agenda which has made the party popular.

