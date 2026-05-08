MCP lawyer Christopher Ndalama questions Chakwera’s influence, says party cannot benefit from former President

Internal political tensions within the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) have resurfaced after outspoken lawyer and party member Christopher Ndalama publicly questioned the continued influence of former President Lazarus Chakwera, arguing that the party may no longer be benefiting meaningfully from his leadership.

In a widely circulated social media post, Ndalama expressed frustration over being excluded from what he described as a high-level engagement involving senior MCP legal figures and the party leadership, saying he had been sidelined for the first time since 2017.

While the post began as a personal reflection, it quickly evolved into a broader political critique of MCP’s internal dynamics and direction under Chakwera’s continued leadership role as party president.

Ndalama questioned whether Chakwera’s leadership is still delivering value to the party, suggesting that MCP’s performance and internal cohesion have weakened and that honest internal criticism is often met with hostility.

“Our government failed to run things—any honest person knows that,” he wrote, arguing that many supporters of the party avoid acknowledging internal weaknesses.

He further criticised what he described as rising intolerance within Malawian politics, saying individuals who speak openly are often accused of betrayal or political sabotage.

Ndalama also downplayed strict party loyalty, arguing that political divisions in Malawi have become exaggerated and unproductive.

“For me, whether UTM, MCP or DPP, it is all the same. Let us love the country,” he wrote, calling for reduced political hostility and greater national unity.

His remarks have sparked debate within political circles, particularly because they come from within MCP’s own legal ranks and directly question the party’s leadership structure and effectiveness.

While the MCP has not issued an official response, analysts say the comments reflect growing internal unease and broader political fatigue within segments of the ruling party’s support base, as Malawi continues to face economic and governance challenges.

The post adds to an ongoing national conversation about party leadership, internal democracy, and whether long-standing political figures should continue shaping party direction in a rapidly changing political environment.

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