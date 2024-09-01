MCP moves to fill remaining NEC positions: Mumba in as NEC member

The party has appointed deputies for various positions but also ordinary members of the committee.

The party has announced names of 52 members that have been appointed.

Among those appointed is Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Mia, who has been appointed second deputy president of the party.

Her appointment has now seen the party having two female vice presidents. Former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for central region Uladi Mussa has found his way into MCP NEC as second deputy director of campaign.