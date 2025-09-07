MCP Sees Victory Written in IPOR Survey, Predicts Landslide for Chakwera

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says the latest survey by the Institute for Public Opinion and Research (IPOR) confirms what Malawians already know—that President Lazarus Chakwera and the MCP are on course for a decisive victory on September 16.

In a bold statement, the party said the findings show MCP’s “unshakable foundation” in the Central Region, where it projects over 80% support, while also pointing to massive gains in the South, East, Lower Shire, and the North.

“This report is more than encouraging—it validates our strategy and confirms that Malawians are responding to President Chakwera’s servant leadership and a hopeful, inclusive vision for the future,” said National Publicity Secretary Dr. Jessie Kabwila.

The survey highlights three big takeaways for MCP:

Dominance in the Central Region : The backbone of MCP’s vote, strengthened by high voter registration and mobilization.

: The backbone of MCP’s vote, strengthened by high voter registration and mobilization. National Momentum : A five-point surge in support, while competitors stumble. MCP says it would secure up to 78% in the East, 77% in the Lower Shire, and 46% even in the South where opposition is strongest.

: A five-point surge in support, while competitors stumble. MCP says it would secure up to 78% in the East, 77% in the Lower Shire, and 46% even in the South where opposition is strongest. Breaking into the North: With undecided voters leaning towards Chakwera’s vision, MCP predicts commanding up to 79% of the Northern vote.

But Kabwila cautioned that the party won’t be complacent: “We remain focused and disciplined. Our campaign will keep reaching voters everywhere to ensure we win decisively.”

With barely days to the polls, MCP is projecting confidence, turning the IPOR survey into a rallying cry that its path to victory is not just possible—but inevitable.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :