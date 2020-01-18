MCP shackled with discord ahead of election case ruling—MP Mwalwanda admits

There is heightening conflict in the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) as two blocks have emerged over what will happen next—as far as the leadership hierarchy is concerned—ahead of the elections case ruling expected this month end.

MCP, and the UTM Party are challenging in the May 2019 presidential election, arguing it was marred by serious discrepancies, and want the election nullified—and a fresh one held.

Nyasa Times has, however, learnt that there is an ongoing hot disagreement within the oldest party with one group in favor of the party going into a coalition with UTM Party should a fresh election be declared.

But another group, which is siding with business tycoon and MCP vice president Sidik Mia, is against the idea, mostly worried that the latter would definitely lose the vice presidency to UTM Party leader Saulos Chilima.

While MCP officials have denied to comment on the rumours, Karonga Central Constituency parliamentarian, Cornelius Mwalwanda, has conceded the on-goings.

Through his official Facebook wall, Mwalwanda while not explicitly revealing the reason behind the discord, simply asked all members of the party to iron out the problems and focus.

“Colleagues, as discussion continues about disunity that has emerged in MCP, we should not lose sight of the ball and the need for us to continue to build strong MCP structures on the grassroots,” wrote Mwalwanda.

He reminded MCP party members not to forget that they have come from far and that they are about to “cross the river Jordan.”

He wrote: “In Karonga Central we have continued with these efforts [of building up] and MCP is really developing [strong] roots in the constituency. We have our challenges, and, of course, our distractions but we are ready for the challenge.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :