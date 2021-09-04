MCP Shadow MP Joshua Malango donates items worth over K1m to Kaphuka Heath Centre

Malawi Congress Party youthful shadow Member of Parliament for Dedza Central East Constituency, Joshua Malango has advised constituents to take care of resources available in the area.

Malango made the appeal at Kaphuka Health Centre on Friday during a donation of over one million worth items like, 15 mattresses, 30 blankets, 10 buckets and a maternity delivery bed.

“Let us take care of the available resources before us, we must prevent deliberate misuse of any resource because doing so is only punishing ourselves and our children.

“I am aware that, this area has very poor road networks despite being hotspot of farm produce like cassava that feeds the town dwellers.

“President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera made it clear during campaign that we will have one of these roads turned from earth road to tarmac road, we have all the trust and hope in our president who has already started fulfilling his promises on roads development,” Malango said.

Malango asked the people in the area to support President Chakwera in his efforts to develop Malawi by being good citizens and detest from acts that would derail or slow down the wheels of development and prosperity.

“We all have a responsibility as citizen in developing this country. Let us all support President Chakwera by playing our part,” he said

The former Ministry of Health Spokesperson, added that the area faces challenges in education due to insufficient of school blocks and distantly positioned schools.

“We have few secondary, and primary schools with shortage of blocks. As that is not enough the schools are far part, which works hostile towards girl child education, when elected I will try to push for a change, with the help of Community Development Fund and other sources,” he explained.

The health center, carters for three Traditional Authorities namely, Senior Chiefs Kaphuka and Chauma and Tambala.

Facility In-charge, Yamikani Kapesi, told Nyasa Times on the sidelines of the event that the facility, that was built in 1912, has a catchment total nearly 35, 0000, with no guardian shelter and kitchen, exposing guardians to harsh conditions during sunny and rainy seasons.

“We have challenges here including, shortage of staff, insufficient toilets and lack of fence to protect the premises from unwanted entry by domestic animals and others.

“We are very excited with this donation made today, this is what we did not expect today, thanks to the shadow MP, who apart from these items started construction of new toilets and a bathroom, without which our situation should have been very drastic,” she said.

Speaking, in turns on behalf of the three TAs, Group Village Headmen, Chauma, Kaphuka and Tambala, said they will protect the facility and all it has by using the committee to monitor.

“We will sit and watch anyone causing damage to any of the items that we do have here, everyone from the three TAs must be a monitor for this only health facility near us,” GVH Kaphuka said.

Although elections were supposed to be held within sixty days after the seat of the member becomes vacant, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in a press statement has said it will administer by-elections in October from the initial, date of 13th September 2021.

The constituency fell vacant, after death of Mcsteyn Swithin Mkomba, who died this year.

“We convened a meeting, and the parties to the meeting, having considered the spread and control information presented by the Presidential Covid-19 Task Force, strongly recommended to the Commission that the elections be deferred to October, 2021 when the Covid-19 infection rates are projected to decline,” reads the statement in part signed by MEC’s Chairperson Chifundo Kachale.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!