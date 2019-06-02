MCP supporters demo permission rejected in Karonga: Peaceful march held in Lilongwe

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters in the northern border district of Karonga have been denied their democratic right to peacefully march over the just released May 21 Presidential elections’ results.

On May 28, the MCP district chairperson James Nkhoma wrote the District Commissioner Emmanuel Bulukutu to ask for permission for the party supporters to carry out peaceful demonstrations in the district in solidarity with their fellow supporters in Lilongwe to express their anger with the outcome of the just-ended May 21 elections.

MCP supporters on Friday took to the streets of Lilongwe in a peaceful march without police escort, as they carried tree branches while chanting anti-Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) songs and heaping praise on Lazarus Chakwera as the legitimate winner of the highly contested elections.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Peter Mutharika was declared winner in the elections which some civil society organisations such as Public Affairs Committee (PAC) have branded as not being credible.

In Karonga similar demonstrations have been blocked.

In a letter dated May 28 written and signed by Bulukutu who during the elections was the district’s elections coordinator (DEC) and addressed to Nkhoma, without giving reasons rejected the party’s request.

“Following your request to hold demonstrations around Karonga Town, you are hereby informed that your request has been rejected.

“By copy of this letter, the police are also being informed of the same,” reads the letter.

However, in an interview Nkhoma described the situation as unfortunate, saying in a democracy, citizens are free to hold peaceful demonstrations as that is their constitutional right.

Nkhoma further said as a party they will meet again to map the way forward on their next course of action.

In a separate interview, the University of Livingstonia political commentator, George Phiri faulted the District Commissioner for rejecting the MCP supporters their constitutional right, saying what Bulukutu did is a threat to democratic values that people voted for in the 1992 referendum.

“As a duty bearer and a shareholder of the country’s supreme book, the DC ought to understand the constitution better than anyone else. Therefore, he has no powers whatsoever to deny party supporters or any other citizen their right to demonstrate peacefully.

“In fact that is against the law and those whose rights were violated can challenge that in a competent court of law,” Phiri said.

MCP leader Chakwera insists his victory was stolen from the main opposition party and they will continue to seek redress in the courts.

He also urged the supporters to exercise restraint by not being violent but, instead, respecting the rule of law at all times.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :