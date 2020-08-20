MCP, UTM alliance will crack with these disloyal politicians they are welcoming

If there is something Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM should be so worried about, today, then it’s these disloyal politicians they keep, separately, welcoming into their fold.

Each and every day we keep getting stuffed with news of this politician or that separately joining either UTM or MCP – who are in the governing Tonse Alliance.

To these two parties, it is easy to think their respective parties are becoming attractive and, in fact, they even interpret this as growth.

I chose to differ.

These disloyal politicians ditching their parties are nothing but ‘chenji golos’, first rate rent-seekers, driven by nothing but greed.

They bring nothing to UTM and MCP apart from the greed to enjoy State protection and privileges.

The greatest challenge is that UTM and MCP will start priotising these incoming disloyal ones at the expense of their die-hards, their loyal members who have always been in the mud, making things happen.

Once frustration among the die-hards begins, that is where the two parties will find it hard to govern because they would have created enemies within.

What we must underline is that UTM and MCP, plus other alliance partners, managed to win June 23 Fresh Presidential Elections without these disloyal politicians they keep receiving into their fold every day.

The best thing for UTM and MCP to do now is to take care of its die-hards and, most importantly, implement every promise they made to ensure that they attract more voters.

The support the two parties need now is not from ‘chenji golo’ type of politicians—these are sellouts; they are in this to feed their bellies.

UTM and MCP need to fulfill their campaign promises. The moment they do that, Malawians will keep them in power.

This thing of separately coercing disloyal politicians from other political blocks is only creating tensions between the president and the vice president because they are, both, leading different political parties.

We are not ready for another president and vice president debacle. UTM and MCP must concentrate on fulfilling campaign promises, not these vain and destructive attempts of coercing disloyal politicians in their respective fold.

