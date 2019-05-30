MCP, UTM to hold poll  postmortem indaba

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM are expected to call for separate national executive committee meetings to review how the May 21 highly contentious tripartite elections went on.

UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga said the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has not addressed all the grievances the party gave the pollster.

“The party executive committee will discuss and chart the way forward,” said Malunga.

UTM came third in the presidential race after the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

The party also came fifth in the parliamentary race after DPP, MCP, UDF and Peoples Party.

MCP spokesperson Maurice Munthali also said the party will hold a closed door meeting of the executive committee to make a postmortem of the poll results.

Political commentator Latim Matenje said there was need to change the electoral laws so that the president elect can only be sworn in after a month or more after MEC addresses all complaints.

“This can help to have a legitimate president. This will help achieve justice for the grieving parties,” said Matenje.

Another political commentator Emily Mkamanga said the current electoral laws need to be reviewed, saying they favour a winning candidate.

