MCP wins Lilongwe south by-election: Dimba back in Parliament

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has thrashed its tradition political rival, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)by a wide margin in the Lilongwe south constituency by-election, Malawi Electoral Commisison (MEC) has declared in official results.

In a poll which has been used to gauge the popularity of the ruling party in the main opposition party stronghold, MEC has declared Peter Dimba, candidate, as the winner of the Lilongwe South by-elections. with 11,230 votes against DPP’s Frank Mazizi who collected 1663 votes.

The election was however highly contentious as the DPP used money power whilst the MCP used its popularity in its stronghold.

UTM Party did not field a candidate, saying the party had lost trust in the electoral body

There were 32,476 registered voters, with 15,247 casting their votes and 295 votes were null and void.

Other contestants were Julius Chombwe of MMD who got 250 votes, Patson Kachingwe, independent got 1800 and Samson Phinifolo, independent who got 209.

MEC says the commission is satisfied that the election was conducted in an environment where the electorates were free to elect a candidate of their choice without fear and intimidation.

“We are also confident that the results we are about to announce reflect the will of the voters of the Lilongwe South Constituency. The Commission, therefore, declares this election as a credible one that has met legal requirements and international best practices.”

Dimba said he was delighted with the win and said MCPp is “back in the big time”.

