MCP withdraws vote recount bid, petitions court to order Malawi fresh presidential elections

In a surprise move in the on going Malawi elections dispute case at the Hight Court sitting as a Constitutional Court, the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has changed its stand on the request for a recount of the Presidential Poll and instead the party is now requesting a fresh election all together.

Speaking to the media after the inter party case scheduling conference in chambers on Wednesday in Lilongwe lead Counsel for the opposition block Modecai Msiska SC said on instructions from their clients, MCP and the UTM they have applied to the court to amend the petitioners earlier documents to change their prayer to the court .

In all their earlier court submissions, the opposition were asking the court to order a recount for some specific districts citing several rigging acts” by suspected agents of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the results management of the May 21 Tripartite Elections as having distorted results in DPP’s favour.

“ I can confirm that on instructions from our clients we have made an application to the court to allow us amend our petition so that instead of us requesting for a recount of the votes, we would like the court to order that fresh elections be conducted. And we have asked the court to allow us amend our documents accordingly to reflect the new direction,” said Msiska.

MCP, which alongside UTM Party led by the country’s immediate past vice-president Saulos Chilima, is challenging results of the presidential election in which President Peter Mutharika of DPP was declared the winner followed by Chakwera and Chilima in second and third place, respectively.

The country’s oldest political establishment also cites cases of pre-marked ballot papers allegedly stuffed in ballot boxes in Zomba, Machinga and Mangochi districts.

But President Mutharika through his lawyers are opposing the move to amend the application but welcomed what they called the “withdraw of the earlier application”.

“ This is what we said from the beggining. Their so called evidence does not support the petition to recount . There were no issues with counting of the votes. We are glad they have voluntarily withdrawn that one although they chose to be political about it by calling it amendment,” said a lawyer on the team – who asked not to be named because he is not the spokesperson of the legal team.

According to Msiska, the five judges hearing the matter -Healey Potani, Mike Tembo, Dingiswayo Madise, Ivy Kamanga and Redson Kapindu – will rule on the application on Thursday alongside other two applications his team has made.

Mutharika and MEC are opposing the new application arguing that the petition includes a request that the fresh election be heard under a new work force at MEC.

“ That’s am attainable . Such an order would assurp the Constitutional powers of the President to apppoint MEC commissioners,” the lawyer added.

The other two applications the opposition has made are that the court should order that some employees of Malawi Electoral Commission should produce their bank statements and that the court should rule that MEC should submit some rally sheets asked by the opposition.

Meanwhile the Constitutional Court has reprimanded MCP lawyer Likongwe for what the judges said is “ haphazard filing of court evidential documents.”

The court has since asked Likongwe to “ sanitize “ his filings by next week Monday or risk the court rejecting his documents.

MCP contends that Mutharika “won a fraudulent election” fraught with irregularities, including alleged stuffing of ballot papers with pre-marked ballots, tampering with election results sheets through correction fluid and being found in possession of result sheets at home. MEC declared Mutharika winner of the presidential race with 1 940 709 votes or 38.57 percent. The electoral body said Chakwera was on second position with 1 781 740 votes, representing 35.41 percent of the vote and Chilima, who debuted on the presidential ballot on UTM Party ticket after falling out with Mutharika last June, finished third with 1 018 369 votes or 20.24 percent. Like MCP, UTM is seeking nullification of the election results. On Monday, electoral body chairperson Jane Ansah dismissed calls for her to resign for allegedly compromising herself and mismanaging the May 21 Tripartite Elections and purportedly favouring President Mutharika. Ansah, a judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal but seconded to MEC by the Judiciary Service Commission, told multi-award winning private broadcaster Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) in an exclusive interview insisted that the elections were not rigged despite all the top three candidates—President Peter Mutharika, Chakwera and Chilima—claiming rigging.

“There was no room for rigging because MEC made the whole process transparent. MEC is an elections management body and we worked together with all our biggest stakeholders to deliver a credible election. I look at the process we put in place and I don’t see any room for rigging. The process was watertight. It was almost impossible to rig. Monitors, observers and auditors were there. The figures are the right figures,” she said.

In the interview, Ansah refused to admit that the widespread use of correction fluid, widely known for the famous brand Tipp-Ex, was evidence of malpractice.

“Was Tippex used for positive or negative purposes? That’s the court to find out,” a composed Ansah said in a two-hour interview.

“Tippex is a trade name, it’s a correction fluid. You correct errors. That’s what the court will determine. Was Tippex used for positive or negative purposes?

She refused to open up on whether MEC has conducted an investigation into how Tipp-Ex was supplied, but downplayed its possible impact on the election outcomes.

The case has attracted scores of lawyers with MCP’s Chakwera alone—who is the second petitioner in the case, represented by lawyers from 10 legal firms, including Mordecai Msisha, Likongwe and Company, Juris Chambers, Lloyds Associates, Odeide Tax Lawyers, Albaart Chambers, Chris and Legal, Kawelo Lawyers.

President Peter Mutharika, DPP’s presidential candidate and eventual winner of the disputed official results announced by MEC, is represented by, among others, lawyers from Mbeta and Co, M & M Global, Pious Attorneys, Makiyi, Kanyenda & Associates and Mhango & Co.

Chilima’s lead attorney is Dr Chikosa Sulungwe.

The full hearing is expected to start July 29.

