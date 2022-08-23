MCP women sing, dance against SPC Zamba

Malawians are reacting differently on a video clip which has gone viral on social media platforms, depicting some dancing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) women insulting Secretary to President and Cabinet Ms Colleen Zamba in a song and dancing against her.

They women, who singing and dancing near Zamba’s official vehicle, were waiting for her.

In the song, the women, in red MCP regalia and we’re dancing suggestively, claimed Zamba had insulted the party.

This was at a presidential function.

Then minutes later, Zamba came out of a conference hall and went straight into her official vehicle, with the escort of her bodyguard, ignoring the women, who were now singing loudly and came closer to the vehicle, while others seemed to have been banging the vehicle.

The bodyguard hurriedly closed the vehicle door after her and they sped off, leaving the women still singing and dancing, attracting onlookers.

Some people say Zamba angered the party loyalists after she suggested that party followers, including singing and dancing party women, should bark off from official presidential and government functions.

There was no immediate comment from Zamba or MCP officials but some Malawians have taken up in various social media platforms to commend Zamba for her decision, saying it is high time people knew that there is a ref line between party and government.

However, others said there cannot be the separation of the two institutions because the Chakwera administration is a political government.

