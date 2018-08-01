MCP’s aspiring MP Mitembo laments poor development in Blantyre City South East constituency

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) youthful aspiring Parliamentarian for Blantyre City South East Constituency Innocent Mitembo has expressed worry over poor development in the area saying despite Malawi clocking 54 years of independence people still fetch water from streams and hospitals are hard to reach.

Currently represented by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Victor Mbewe, the Constituency covers areas including Soche, Chigumula and Namiyango among others.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Mitembo has asked people in the area to vote for him in the forth coming elections making the point clear that he is thirsty to represent the constituency to give people what they deserve including safe water, good road network and proper education facilities.

He also said it is pathetic that some people lost their lives for failing to access timely medical attention as Limbe dispensary and Namatapa clinic are the only nearest hospitals something which needs a serious consideration.

“People travel long distances to access medical attention, the only nearest hospitals are Limbe dispensary and Namatapa clinic where sometime people do not get required drugs due to scarcity.

“I also feel bad that pregnant women also travel those long distances for checkups and deliveries, so it is my wish to represent the area. Once voted into power in 2019, I will make sure to turn things around and making sure that the area has ambulances”, he said

Mitembo added that he will also consider equipping the youth with entrepreneurship skills for the betterment of their lives saying the area has more jobless young stars that have gone through different high learning institutions and they possess various skills.

“As a young person, I also feel very bad to see my age mates who possess various skills spending hours and hours looking for jobs that are nowhere to be found, once elected as an MP, I will introduce deliberate projects that will directly benefit them”, he added

